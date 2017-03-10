Robin Thicke Marks Turning 40 With Touching Tribute to Late Father Alan Thicke

Missing the OG today. First Bday without him. Love you Pops.

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

On a day that usually would be cause for celebration, Robin Thicke is marking his first birthday since losing his father.

"Missing the OG today. First Bday without him. Love you Pops," he captioned a selfie that his late dad, Growing Pains star Alan Thicke, had taken with Robin's son, Julian, dozing off next to him in the car.

The 69-year-old actor died suddenly on Dec. 13 of a heart ailment while playing hockey with his son Carter. The cast of Growing Pains, including Leonardo DiCaprio, were among the many mourners who gathered at his funeral on Dec. 19.

Watch

Stars Remember Alan Thicke

Thicke also posted an '80s-era pic of his dad carrying him as a child, fast asleep.

"That's me! Haha," the singer wrote.

Thats me! Haha

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

On what would have been his 70th birthday, on March 1, Alan's wife, Tanya Thicke, and Carter shared tributes on social media as well; Robin's throwback photo was reminiscent of Carter's, a shot of his dad carrying him on his shoulders. 

Meanwhile, since his dad's passing, Robin has also been dealing with a very public custody dispute with ex-wife Paula Patton, relations taking a turn for the sour close to two years after their divorce was granted. But naturally, the greatest loss of all was that of his father.

The "Lost Without U" crooner is, however, celebrating his 40th birthday with his son, Julian, and girlfriend of over a yearApril Love Geary, who has been by his side through these rough past few months.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life!! You're kind, brilliant, HILARIOUS, sexy and so much more!" she captioned a slideshow of pics of them together on Instagram. "You deserve the world but that would be really expensive so I'll just give you a million kisses instead! Deal? Deal! I love you xo."

