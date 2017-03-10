Mama June Shannon is turning her pain into purpose.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's ex heads to the baseball field for an outdoor workout.
When she doesn't exactly feel motivated to break a sweat, her trainer offers an idea that proves to be more than valuable.
"Whenever you're dealing with somebody who has frustrations going on, one of the things you have to do is you have to provide an outlet," Kenya shared with the cameras. "And there's no greater way than to let somebody punch up on."
With boxing gloves wrapped around her hands, a noticeable slimmer Mama June begins her workout while also revealing all the hurt and anger she feels towards her ex.
"You're a cheater. You won't live your own life. Get the f--k out of mine," she shouts. "I hate you. You ruined my life. Screw you Jennifer. Get your own life, get your own wedding."
So why is Mama June so angry? For starters, she's not exactly thrilled to be meeting Sugar Bear's fiancée after she invited Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson to join her for wedding dress shopping.
"Kenya's here trying to pump me up, but I'm not in the mood for it. I've got too much on my mind," Mama June confesses. "I can't believe Sugar Bear's fiancée Jennifer is making me this upset and this anxious."
She added, "I guess it has to do with because she's trying to involve my kids and that's something I'm very protective over."
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 10 p.m. on WE tv.