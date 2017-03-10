Mama June Shannon is turning her pain into purpose.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's ex heads to the baseball field for an outdoor workout.

When she doesn't exactly feel motivated to break a sweat, her trainer offers an idea that proves to be more than valuable.

"Whenever you're dealing with somebody who has frustrations going on, one of the things you have to do is you have to provide an outlet," Kenya shared with the cameras. "And there's no greater way than to let somebody punch up on."

With boxing gloves wrapped around her hands, a noticeable slimmer Mama June begins her workout while also revealing all the hurt and anger she feels towards her ex.