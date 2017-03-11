Anton Yelchin's life was tragically cut short last June, his death coming before he had received the widespread credit for his acting chops that he so rightly deserved.

He was best known to theatergoers for his essential role as Chekov in the rebooted Star Trek franchise, but at 27 he had already amassed quite the resume with a wide range of roles, from the dark misfit-teen comedy Charlie Bartlett to the star-crossed romance Like Crazy and the gritty white-knuckle thriller Green Room.

The Russian-born and Los Angeles-bred actor made his onscreen debut at 11 in an episode of ER and never looked back, spending the rest of his life doing what he knew as a child he was meant to do.

And while there should have been much more of a career for fans to savor, Yelchin left the world with a fascinating array of work behind him—including the still-to-be released We Don't Belong Here. On what would have been his 28th birthday, here are some options to get you caught up on his legacy right this minute: