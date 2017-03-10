E! News' Kristin Dos Santos asked stars Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Julie Bowen what they thought about the theory, and it turns out they're not entirely convinced, but they are intrigued.

Levi, who calls himself a "Disnerd," had heard the theory, and he had even heard another theory that The Little Mermaid's King Triton created the storm that wrecked the ship, but he says he doesn't know if any of it is true.

"That's way above our paygrade," Levi says, and gives permission for Dos Santos to find the answer herself. "You can ask better than we can. You're the press!"

Bowen, meanwhile, is having none of it.

"It's a picture of two people from the back!" she says when shown the picture of Eugene and Rapunzel in Frozen, but she's still willing to have some fun. "I like it. It gives me something to think about that isn't dark and sinister."