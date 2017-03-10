Tears, Confessions & So Much More: All of the Must-See Moments From the KUWTK Season 13 Supertease

It's been five months since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Now, the world will get to see Kim tell the traumatic story of her attack on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On Thursday, we showed you a chilling preview of Kim recalling what happened to her in a KUWTK season 13 supertease.

The promo also showed Kim breaking down in tears over husband Kanye West's mid-concert meltdown.

"What's wrong?" Kim cries in the promo.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Mommy Style

On top of that, we also see Scott Disick making a major confession on the show!

Take a look at the E! News video above to see what Scott admits and to see more shocking moments from the KUWTK promo!

Plus, find out how all of the Kardashians' relationships are doing today!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

