The Arrangement's Josh Henderson Reveals His First French Kiss and If He's Ever Sent a Naked Selfie

Let's skate!

The Arrangement star Josh Henderson is sharing some random facts about himself while hitting the hardwood with E! News host Jason Kennedy at the roller skating rink.

In the midst of flaunting his expert skills on wheels, the handsome actor dished about his first Hollywood job, his first French kiss, the best day of his life and if he's ever sent a naked selfie!

So, ready to learn more about Josh? Check out the clip above to get all his answers!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

