Pregnant Ciara Involved in a Car Accident

Ciara, who is expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson, was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles Friday.
The "I Bet" singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV when she tried to make a left turn and a gray Volvo T-boned her vehicle on the passenger side, E! News confirms. Photographs at the scene show Ciara talking on the phone immediately following the accident. E! News confirmed that neither Ciara nor the other driver sustained any injuries. LAPD tells us that a traffic unit arrived on the scene to assist both parties in the exchanging of contact information. There will be no investigation.
"Ciara and the baby are doing well," her rep tells E! News. "The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car."
According to an eyewitness, Ciara appeared "calm" while the other driver seemed way more stunned. "They shook hands and were nice to each other it looked like, no drama," our source shared. "Ciara wasn't crying or panicked or anything."
Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! ??????— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017
Ciara hasn't revealed her due date, but she did joke to HarpersBazaar.com that she will be delivering two babies: her unborn child and an upcoming album.
She is already a mom to son Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex Future. The singer and rapper called off their engagement in a messy split, but she since has found complete bliss with her NFL hubby.
"If someone's not supporting you and your vision and your dream—whether it's your relationship partner, your friend, whomever—then you've got to make sure to keep it moving," the singer told HarpersBazaar.com. "If people aren't lifting you up, even if you're the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don't even realize that you're losing yourself. And that's the scariest place to be in life.
"I don't want to lose myself. I love myself too much," Ciara adds. "I love life too much."
With a newfound outlook on life and a strong relationship to boot, Ciara is ready to introduce her son to his future younger brother/sister.
"He'll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, 'I want to see the baby. Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. OK, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye,'" she gushes. "Then he'll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down."
TMZ was the first to report the news of the accident.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Holly Passalaqua