Kim Kardashian is finally telling her side of the story.

After over five months of media reports and speculation about her shocking Paris robbery, Kim set the record straight and shared the frightening details of the attack—including the moment she thought she'd be raped—in tonight's highly anticipated episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"What I think happened now after thinking about it so much is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip," the 36-year-old mogul revealed as Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian sat by her side for support. "I was Snapchatting that I was home and everyone was going to out, so I think they knew Pascal [Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself."

"They had this window of opportunity and just went for it," she added.