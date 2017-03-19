Kim Kardashian is finally telling her side of the story.
After over five months of media reports and speculation about her shocking Paris robbery, Kim set the record straight and shared the frightening details of the attack—including the moment she thought she'd be raped—in tonight's highly anticipated episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"What I think happened now after thinking about it so much is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip," the 36-year-old mogul revealed as Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian sat by her side for support. "I was Snapchatting that I was home and everyone was going to out, so I think they knew Pascal [Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself."
"They had this window of opportunity and just went for it," she added.
Kim recalled hearing footsteps pounding up the stairs while she was in bed. She called out, but there was no response. "And then at that moment, when there wasn't an answer, my heart started to get really tense," she said. "I knew something wasn't quite right."
She saw two men dressed in police uniforms walk inside while holding another man down. That man turned out to be the concierge, who was handcuffed and holding the key to the room. "What I've heard from talking to him afterward is they said, you know, 'Where's the rapper's wife? Let us up to her room!' in French," Kim said. "He ended up being our interpreter because I couldn't understand them, they couldn't understand me."
The concierge told her to give them her ring, which was on the table. The robbers then dragged her out to hallway at the top of the stairs and that's when Kim realized they were armed.
"I was looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs," she recalled. "I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back—it makes me so upset to think about it—but either they're going to shoot me in the back or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator doesn't open in time or the stairs are locked, then I'm f--ked! There's no way out."
Afterward, they took her back inside the room. All the while, Kim was looking at the concierge and pleading with him to ask them to spare her life. "I have babies. Please, they can't understand me, but tell them I have babies at home," she begged. "Please, I have a family. Let me live!"
Kim then described the man putting duct tape on her mouth to stop her from yelling. "And then, he grabs my legs and I wasn't, you know, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, 'OK, this is the moment they're going to rape me,'" she said. "I fully mentally prepped myself—and then he didn't."
He put duct tape around her legs and then held the gun up to her head. "I just knew that was the moment. They're just totally going to shoot me in the head. I just prayed that Kourtney's going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed."
Kim then broke down in tears as she relived the instant she believed she would die. "I have a family. I have my kids, my husband, my mom—I'm not going to make it out of here. I know how these things go." That was her last thought before they finally picked her up and put her in the bathtub before fleeing with the jewelry.
Pascal arrived soon after they ran and called the police. Kourtney, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were with Kim minutes later—and everyone was understandably shaken and traumatized by what had happened. "Being woken up in the middle of the night with that call was probably one of the worst nights of my life," Kris said.
Meanwhile, Kanye West abruptly ended his concert after learning the disturbing news, and the family was on a plane back to the States as soon as the police work was completed. Kim was especially eager to see her children, North West and Saint West, once she reunited with her husband in New York City.
"I just like don't want to cry in front of the kids, or like let them think anything's wrong," she told Kanye. "Because I think it'll scare them if they start seeing more security. I just want to like see them for a second."
"It's so hard to believe that this even happened and for a trip that started off so magical it turned out to be such a terrible, terrible nightmare," Kris said.
Before the horrific incident, Kim and Kourtney had been so excited to experience all the glitz and glamour of Paris Fashion Week, getting dressed up by the designers and watching Kendall walk in the Givenchy show. "Paris means a lot to me because that's where we had all of our wedding guests come out and that's where I had my wedding dress designed at the Givenchy Couture house," Kim previously said. "That was where I have so many amazing memories."
"It's been the most devastating thing to have one of your children fear for their life, thinking at any moment they were going to die when they have two small children," Kris said. "For the rest of us, the thought of losing Kim is emotionally scarring and hard to overcome."
After living through that nightmare, Kim was grateful to just have the love and support of her family and her kids. "It's all replaceable," she said. "None of it matters."
"Just you," Khloe replied.
