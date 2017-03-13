2 Easy Graphic Eyeliner Looks for Everyday Wear

Celebs are sporting graphic eyeliner on the red carpet, but is it realistic for everyday life?

According Emma Stone's makeup artist, Mai Quynh, the answer is yes.

"You can do any of the designs, depending on the shape of your eye and how bold you want to go," said the pro. The key is to stick with one, maybe two colors and keep it pretty simple. "I wouldn't do all of them at once," noted the pro. So although it might seem fun to use a blue, a white and a turquoise—pick one color at a time to avoid looking clownish.