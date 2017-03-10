Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Mama June: From Not to Hot

June Shannon worked hard to both obtain and conceal her slimmer figure before her big TV reveal, while her daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon initially did not support her weight loss efforts.

The 37-year-old mother of four's transformation and her family's reaction to it is chronicled on the new WE tv reality show Mama June: From Not to Not. June got gastric sleeve surgery in 2015 and began a new diet plan. The reality star, who weighed 460 pounds at her heaviest, worked to fit into a 4 dress to show off her new body at her ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wedding to his new girlfriend.

On the third episode, which airs Friday, June showcases her slimmer figure on camera for the first time.

Check out some behind-the-scenes secrets: