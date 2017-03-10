What started as a grievance for Corinne Olympios has quickly turned into a serious issue.

After the Bachelor contestant's acquaintance Keith Berman claimed to a media outlet that she was engaged to someone who she's been dating for three years, Corinne told E! News exclusively that the rumors were "so ridiculous." Berman, however, maintains that the reality starlet is engaged, so Olympios isn't brushing off his claims anymore. In fact, she tells us exclusively that she's thinking about taking legal action in order to set the record straight.

"This is going to be serious," she says. "My lawyer is going to get involved and it's going to end bad for him."

Corinne admits she met up with Keith in Los Angeles, but there was nothing romantic about their meeting. Rather, Corinne wanted to convince him to stop running his mouth about her.