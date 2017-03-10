What started as a grievance for Corinne Olympios has quickly turned into a serious issue.
After the Bachelor contestant's acquaintance Keith Berman claimed to a media outlet that she was engaged to someone who she's been dating for three years, Corinne told E! News exclusively that the rumors were "so ridiculous." Berman, however, maintains that the reality starlet is engaged, so Olympios isn't brushing off his claims anymore. In fact, she tells us exclusively that she's thinking about taking legal action in order to set the record straight.
"This is going to be serious," she says. "My lawyer is going to get involved and it's going to end bad for him."
Corinne admits she met up with Keith in Los Angeles, but there was nothing romantic about their meeting. Rather, Corinne wanted to convince him to stop running his mouth about her.
"I met with him for a drink because I wanted to discuss with him why he was doing all these things and saying all these things," she admits. "So, you know, to kind of like handle him very calmly I met him for a drink and that was it. That was literally it."
She recalls, 'I said, 'Listen Keith, stop f--king saying this shit. If you keep saying this s--t it's going to be a problem.' He told me, 'Corinne, I've never said anything. I swear to God. I'm so sorry. As long as you're not mad at me blah, blah, blah.' So he's telling me one thing and he's telling media another thing to get attention."
Corinne says she's mostly upset because it's hurting her reputation. "And you know what it's just sad. It's hurting my brand. It's hurting my name. And I don't want to deal with it and I'm not going to deal with it. I gave him three chances because of his issues to calm down and stop saying s--t and that's it. I'm sorry."
Berman has claimed that Corinne has a secret love life, but the former Bachelor contestant tells us that those claims couldn't be farther from the truth.
"There is no secret love life. He is out of his mind. I don't know why he is trying to get so much attention by using my name. He is a struggling actor and you know what, if he's going to play these games, you know what, I have to put an end to it," Corinne tells E! News. "I was trying to give him a chance by meeting him for a drink and let him know, 'Hey listen, we're friends. We're still friends. I'm gonna give you a chance to stop this bulls--t and if you don't stop saying this bulls--t to get attention there's going to be a problem.'
"And now, there's a problem. And you know what my lawyers are going to get involved and you know what it's going to be fine because he's just going to end up losing in the end."
In addition to saying there's nothing secretive about her love life, Corinne also tells E! News that she is seeing someone new. "Look I'm not engaged. I'm talking to someone new period," she says.
Much to her delight, this unnamed new man is out of the public eye. "It's really early but I really like the guy," she admits bashfully. "My heart is open so we'll see where it goes."
Corinne is moving to L.A., but it's not for her new romantic interest. They're "not exclusive yet," but Corinne is confident it will get more serious.
E! News has reached out to Berman for comment.
Berman took to his blog to sound off on all of Corinne's claims about him and her alleged engagement. He included an alleged screengrab of a texting conversation between him and Corinne that he used to prove they were legitimate friends. He also uses another screengrab to allegedly show Corinne asked him to lie to her rumored fiancé.
"Regardless I took it all in stride and thought it was pretty cool at the end of the day, but you know who didn't think it was cool…CORINNE'S REAL 'EX BOYFRIEND!' A.K.A her CURRENT FIANCÉE!!! (According to a source) ….. you know the actual guy that all you tabloids are trying to scrape up!" Berman wrote on his blog, published Thursday.
"Ooo trust me he is very real people, he exists! Why did he care so much? Well he figured out the timeline of us hanging out was two years ago and sooner; and they've apparently been dating/together for 3 years so you do the math, he thought she cheated on him. Or at least that's what I thought he was mad about when he was yelling at me on the phone! (Mind you they weren't supposed to be in contact)."
Like Corinne, Berman is sticking to his story and threatens to fire back should the reality star "wage a war."
"Anyways….. this once and for all, is the last I shall ever be writing about this subject hopefully. Unless of course she decides to wage a WAR with me, which in that case, BRING IT ON!" Berman wrote. "If you can't handle the Heat, Get out of the GUTTER Corinne! #BermanTellAll."