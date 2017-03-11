Saturday Savings: Kendall Jenner's Boots Are on Mad Sale

  By
  &

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Kendall Jenner

When a Jenner rocks $140 Kurt Geiger boots, you "add to cart" as fast as you can. (Especially when they used to be $255.)

But what's a girl to do when the exact pair Kenny's wearing inevitably sells out? Glad you asked.

The style isn't so avant garde that you can't find similar pairs (you know, so you can cop the supermodel's style), so you head here and see what alternative Kendall Jenner-inspired selects (all on sale) we've picked out for you. All is not lost, just detoured.

Start shopping!

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Sam Edelman Reesa Suede Ankle Boots, Was: $150, Now: $75

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Halston Heritage Gabbie Suede Boots, Was: $650, Now: $228

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Christian Louboutin + Jonathan Saunders Scubabootie 25 Embellished Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $1,575, Now: $867

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

H&M Ankle Boots with Pointed Toes, Was: $50, Now: $40

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Schutz Porsha Pony Hair Ankle Boots, Was, $250, Now: $125

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Chelsea Paris Tess Floral-Print Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $650, Now: $325

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Matisse Caty Boot, Was: $213, Now: $150

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Forever 21 Glitter Faux Leather Booties, Was: $35, Now: $25

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Mango Lace-Up Leather Boots, Was: $130, Now: $60

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Zimmermann Paneled Patent-Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $570, Now: $228

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

BCBGGeneration Dorien Angle Zip Bootie, Was: $129, Now: $50

ESC: Saturday Savings Kenny's Boots

Maison Margela Sequined Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $1,095, Now: $395

Moral of the story: Your wardrobe needs a cool pair of spring boots, stat.

