When a Jenner rocks $140 Kurt Geiger boots, you "add to cart" as fast as you can. (Especially when they used to be $255.)
But what's a girl to do when the exact pair Kenny's wearing inevitably sells out? Glad you asked.
The style isn't so avant garde that you can't find similar pairs (you know, so you can cop the supermodel's style), so you head here and see what alternative Kendall Jenner-inspired selects (all on sale) we've picked out for you. All is not lost, just detoured.
Start shopping!
Sam Edelman Reesa Suede Ankle Boots, Was: $150, Now: $75
Halston Heritage Gabbie Suede Boots, Was: $650, Now: $228
Christian Louboutin + Jonathan Saunders Scubabootie 25 Embellished Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $1,575, Now: $867
H&M Ankle Boots with Pointed Toes, Was: $50, Now: $40
Schutz Porsha Pony Hair Ankle Boots, Was, $250, Now: $125
Chelsea Paris Tess Floral-Print Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $650, Now: $325
Matisse Caty Boot, Was: $213, Now: $150
Forever 21 Glitter Faux Leather Booties, Was: $35, Now: $25
Mango Lace-Up Leather Boots, Was: $130, Now: $60
Zimmermann Paneled Patent-Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $570, Now: $228
BCBGGeneration Dorien Angle Zip Bootie, Was: $129, Now: $50
Maison Margela Sequined Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $1,095, Now: $395
Moral of the story: Your wardrobe needs a cool pair of spring boots, stat.