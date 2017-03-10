Instagram, Getty Images
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have epitomized #RelationshipGoals since they first got together, but there is a dark side to them that fans may not know about.
The Veronica Mars alum recently revealed on Instagram that they have an ongoing debate (argument?) about a certain recliner, and it now seems that if Shepard doesn't get his way, i.e. the recliner stays smack in the middle of their living room, something could happen to Bell. While interviewing Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison for the newsmagazine's 25th anniversary, who has plenty of experience in covering crime, the Bad Moms star revealed the latest prank her husband played on her.
"My husband is a bit of a jokester and once searched on my phone, 'How to get away with murdering my husband,'" she explained. "If he ends up dead, how much trouble do you think I'm in?"
Unfortunately for Bell, Morrison said the damage is done. "Well, you're in trouble anyway for even thinking about it," he said. "If anything at all happens to him, it's your phone. It doesn't say who Googled it."
Yikes! But he did offer somewhat of a solution. "You do know about antifreeze, right?" As if a former (OK...fake) private investigator doesn't know what options she has.
Perhaps Shepard should be the one that's worried. Bell has been publicly tracking "#2017lazyboydebate" for all her followers to see, and it's becoming increasingly clear that she's getting fed up with her hubby's ugly chair!
"This is now my view when watching television at night. You can see how excited I am. #2017lazyboydebate," she captioned a pic of Shepard blocking her view.
Maybe she'll grab his phone and start browsing inappropriate topics just in case he has something up his sleeve.