Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have epitomized #RelationshipGoals since they first got together, but there is a dark side to them that fans may not know about.

The Veronica Mars alum recently revealed on Instagram that they have an ongoing debate (argument?) about a certain recliner, and it now seems that if Shepard doesn't get his way, i.e. the recliner stays smack in the middle of their living room, something could happen to Bell. While interviewing Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison for the newsmagazine's 25th anniversary, who has plenty of experience in covering crime, the Bad Moms star revealed the latest prank her husband played on her.

"My husband is a bit of a jokester and once searched on my phone, 'How to get away with murdering my husband,'" she explained. "If he ends up dead, how much trouble do you think I'm in?"