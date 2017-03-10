Joshua Jackson Enjoys a Sexy Date Night With a Mystery Brunette

TheImageDirect.com
Joshua Jackson doesn't wanna wait for his (love) life to be over.
So, nearly eight months after his amicable breakup with Diane Kruger, the Dawson's Creek actor is getting back into the dating game. In fact, Jackson was spotted with a mystery brunette at The Immigrant in New York City's East Village Thursday night. The pair arrived together just after 9 p.m. and grabbed "a table by the window," a source tells E! News exclusively. An hour and a half later, the new couple was "leaning across table and kissing somewhat passionately."
"They were both smiling and laughing," a source adds, noting that they drank several "rounds of red wine" but didn't appear to order any food. "They left the bar at midnight together and went back to his hotel, walking about five blocks and holding hands. They looked super happy."
It's unclear how Jackson and his date met.
When 38-year-old The Affair actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December, he confessed that his dating game was a little rusty after dating Kruger for 10 years. "Things have change a little bit since last time I was single. Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right?" he said. "There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no! We don't do that anymore.'"
"So, yeah..." Jackson told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's been quite a big change."
Kruger, for her part, has also moved on since their summer split. Just before Valentine's Day, the Infiltrator actress told E! News, "I've had a couple of offers to go on dates, so I'm excited."