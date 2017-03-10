Joshua Jackson Enjoys a Sexy Date Night With a Mystery Brunette

"They were both smiling and laughing," a source adds, noting that they drank several "rounds of red wine" but didn't appear to order any food. "They left the bar at midnight together and went back to his hotel, walking about five blocks and holding hands. They looked super happy."

It's unclear how Jackson and his date met.

When 38-year-old The Affair actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December, he confessed that his dating game was a little rusty after dating Kruger for 10 years. "Things have change a little bit since last time I was single. Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right?" he said. "There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no! We don't do that anymore.'"