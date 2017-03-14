Sparks continue to fly between Diandra and Evan this Wednesday!

On the next So Cosmo episode, Dianda and Evan head to Miami to check out new photo shoot locations after a hurricane ruins their plans to shoot in the Bahamas. While there, the duo gets to spend some more alone time together and Evan admits that things are "heating up" between them.

"Diandra and I are having an amazing time," Evan says in the clip above. "We've been spending a lot of time together. I guess you could say things are heating up quite a bit between us and can't beat the Miami night scene, so we're having fun."