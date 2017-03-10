The trailer cuts straight to the chase: Theron's character sticks on a wire over black lingerie and cocks a handgun, steps out in a trench coat, then combats two men in a furious fight. After kicking some more butt, she takes an ice bath and sips vodka.

She later gets hot and heavy with a female operative, played by Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, at a bar and certainly intrigues the local MI6 station chief, played by James McAvoy.

"She is gorgeous so it wasn't too hard," Boutella told E! News' Marc Malin at the Oscars. "I loved working with her. She is a phenomenal actress, she's gorgeous, but she is such a good actress. It was an honor for me to work with her."

There's a somewhat comedic effect to the whole trailer montage, as Queen's campy 1974 hit "Killer Queen" plays.