Charlize Theron's latest movie role is guaranteed to blow your mind.
The new NSFW red band trailer for Atomic Blonde was released Friday and shows the Oscar winner playing a British spy who oozes sex appeal and is as deadly as they come.
In the action thriller, Theron plays Lorraine Broughton, a top MI6 spy who is sent to Berlin on the eve of the Berlin Wall collapse in 1989 to target an espionage ring that killed an undercover agent and is suspected of smuggling double agents into the West.
Universal Pictures
The trailer cuts straight to the chase: Theron's character sticks on a wire over black lingerie and cocks a handgun, steps out in a trench coat, then combats two men in a furious fight. After kicking some more butt, she takes an ice bath and sips vodka.
She later gets hot and heavy with a female operative, played by Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, at a bar and certainly intrigues the local MI6 station chief, played by James McAvoy.
"She is gorgeous so it wasn't too hard," Boutella told E! News' Marc Malin at the Oscars. "I loved working with her. She is a phenomenal actress, she's gorgeous, but she is such a good actress. It was an honor for me to work with her."
There's a somewhat comedic effect to the whole trailer montage, as Queen's campy 1974 hit "Killer Queen" plays.
Other stars of Atomic Blonde include John Goodman, who plays a U.S. spy who works with them, Toby Jones and Eddie Marsan. Atomic Blonde is based on Antony Johnston's 2012 graphic novel The Coldest City, a reference to Berlin after the Cold War.
The movie is set for release in July.