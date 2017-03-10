5 Days, 5 Ways: Dianna Agron's Crushing It in Velvet

ESC: 5 Days, Rita Ora

TeamB / Splash News

Celeb wardrobes are making that winter to spring transition.

It's still a bit chilly out (especially when speaking of our famous friends in places like Paris and NYC), so stars haven't yet shed their layers. One tweak to their wintry ensembles will have them ready for the coming (warmer) months in no time. Here's what we mean.

Rita Ora's Paris outfit is adorably cold-weather friendly, but strip away her bright beanie and thigh-highs, then pair her Jovonna London dress with a set of shorter ankle books and instantly she's ready for those rising temps!

ESC: 5 Days

Saint Laurent Loulou Suede Ankle Boots, $895

ESC: 5 Days, Elena Perminova

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Influencer Elena Perminova is sporting a rather springy outfit. Unlike Rita, she's showing you a style tip you should actually use coming into these upcoming months. If you're hesitant to ditch your outerwear just yet, then you're in the market for a cropped leather jacket. It won't overwhelm your look and you won't overheat—it's a win-win.

ESC: 5 Days

Zara Grafitti Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $100

ESC: 5 Days, Dianna Agron

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

How hard is Dianna Agron crushing it in this velvet number? Pun intended. Her mules and pleated skirt are perfect for spring, but that oversized Miu Miu bomber's got to go (even though we love it). Once the jacket's ditched then the purple garments will have some time in the sun.

ESC: 5 Days

Topshop Velvet Pleat Midi Skirt, $100

ESC: 5 Days, Keri Russell

PapGossip.com / AKM-GSI

Keri Russell's style tip is something we saw all over the spring '17 runways: cute socks worn with heels. To fully transition this outfit out of cold-weather status, she'll have to swap her turtleneck for something lighter like a plain white tee. Once she does that, her flirty Prada skirt and sock-shoe combo will be right at home in April.

ESC: 5 Days

Darner Los Angeles Solid Pink Mesh Socks, $38

ESC: 5 Days, Victoria Beckham

TeamB / Splash News

Victoria Beckham's clearly been listening to our advice on spring bag trends as she's sporting one shapely purse under her arm. All the fashion designer should do to get this look ready is brighten up her colors! Take those muted burgundy-brown tones and take them up to a red or soft pink.

ESC: 5 Days

Rebecca Minkoff Small Isobel Leather Satchel, $295

One tweak, that's all it takes.

