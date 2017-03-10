Get ready to see some of your favorite reality stars get even more real this April. And they're not doing it alone.
Kendra Wilkinson and Farrah Abraham are set to join Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition when it premieres this April on WE tv, E! News can exclusively reveal. And joining them on the new show will be their respective families, with Kendra's mother Patti Wilkinson also participating, and Farrah's parents, Michael and Debra Abraham, joining the Teen Mom star. But they aren't the only reality stars saving the drama for their mamas.
The new series other stars include Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who will be joined by his brothers Marc and Frank Jr. Sorrentino, and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson with his mom Paula Johnson.
All of the dysfunctional and famous families have had their drama play out in front of the cameras for years, so now they are trying to settle their well-documented rifts through counseling with therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino.
But judging from our exclusive first look at MBCRSFE above, it looks like some of these family ties may be severed forever, with Kendra yelling, "I cannot have this person destroying my happiness anymore!" As fans of her show, Kendra on Top, know, Kendra's relationship with Patti has been fraught for years, so could this be the final straw?
As for Farrah, it looks like she might be sparring more with one of The Situation's brothers than her own parents. Press play on the video above to see the verbal sparring match go down.
Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition premieres Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.