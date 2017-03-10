Get ready to see some of your favorite reality stars get even more real this April. And they're not doing it alone.

Kendra Wilkinson and Farrah Abraham are set to join Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition when it premieres this April on WE tv, E! News can exclusively reveal. And joining them on the new show will be their respective families, with Kendra's mother Patti Wilkinson also participating, and Farrah's parents, Michael and Debra Abraham, joining the Teen Mom star. But they aren't the only reality stars saving the drama for their mamas.

The new series other stars include Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who will be joined by his brothers Marc and Frank Jr. Sorrentino, and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson with his mom Paula Johnson.