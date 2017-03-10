Ahh the hardships of working from home.

Robert Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, was giving a video interview with the BBC when his adorable but boisterous toddler daughter busted into his office. Kelly tried to keep his daughter out of the video while trying to maintain his composure, but she quickly became the star of the interview...until a baby busts into the room in a baby walker.

The BBC interviewer seems amused by the whole bit, especially because Kelly tries to carry on with the interview even after delivering a bit of a stiff arm to his daughter.