Ahh the hardships of working from home.
Robert Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, was giving a video interview with the BBC when his adorable but boisterous toddler daughter busted into his office. Kelly tried to keep his daughter out of the video while trying to maintain his composure, but she quickly became the star of the interview...until a baby busts into the room in a baby walker.
The BBC interviewer seems amused by the whole bit, especially because Kelly tries to carry on with the interview even after delivering a bit of a stiff arm to his daughter.
Our favourite live TV moment of the week by far ?? pic.twitter.com/GXSCUl5hYI— BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) March 10, 2017
"I think one of your children's just walked in," the interviewer says in the clip, trying to contain his laughter.
Eventually, a frantic-looking woman barges into the room to corral the kids out of their dad's office. The woman grabs the toddler by the hand while simultaneously trying to roll the baby in his walker out of the room, and despite what must be high stress levels, the Internet could not get enough of this family. The clip went viral and launched hilarious memes.
Walking into work on a Friday like... pic.twitter.com/QPVKjiBT57— Justin Abraham (@jjabraham) March 10, 2017
When you walk into a party and see that there's a cheese plate https://t.co/P5emB9hEP0 pic.twitter.com/6gE7eAxtjt— Bon Appétit (@bonappetit) March 10, 2017
Hopefully everyone had a good laugh after the interview ended!
Watch the hilarious video above to see everything go down on live TV.