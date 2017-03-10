That's her boy!
With a recording cellphone in hand, Julia Louis-Dreyfus cheered on her youngest child, 19-year-old son Charlie Hall, as he helped lead the Northwestern University Wildcats basketball team to victory over Rutgers University's Scarlet Knights in their Big 10 tournament second-round game in Washington D.C., with a score of 83-61. The Veep and Seinfeld star was accompanied by equally proud husband Brad Hall.
In addition to the 6'5" sophomore forward, who inherited his height from his father, the couple also has a 23-year-old son Henry Hall, a singer-songwriter.
Julia and Brad, a comedy actor and writer, had met in the early '80s while attending Northwestern University. They later starred on SNL together and wed in 1987.
In January, Julia told the Chicago Tribune that she and Brad try to travel to watch Charlie play basketball as much as they can.
"We do not miss a game—either physically or on TV—and we have BTN2GO on our phones," she said. "It's just a matter of our production schedule. If we can be there, we are."
"We think he is outstanding in every regard," she added. "We're his biggest fans."
Charlie spoke to the newspaper about how he deals with being the son of famous parents.
"They're associated with Hollywood, but they are so not that," he said. "To me, they're Mom and Dad. But you hear them mentioned on campus and people ask you about them, and that's fun. Obviously I love them. But I don't feel like I have the tag all the time of being their son."
Charlie also said a few of his fellow students have asked him to do the "Elaine Dance."
"We'll see. We'll see," he said. "Maybe if we win the Big Ten tournament."