That's her boy!

With a recording cellphone in hand, Julia Louis-Dreyfus cheered on her youngest child, 19-year-old son Charlie Hall, as he helped lead the Northwestern University Wildcats basketball team to victory over Rutgers University's Scarlet Knights in their Big 10 tournament second-round game in Washington D.C., with a score of 83-61. The Veep and Seinfeld star was accompanied by equally proud husband Brad Hall.

In addition to the 6'5" sophomore forward, who inherited his height from his father, the couple also has a 23-year-old son Henry Hall, a singer-songwriter.

Julia and Brad, a comedy actor and writer, had met in the early '80s while attending Northwestern University. They later starred on SNL together and wed in 1987.