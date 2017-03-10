It's the Rachel Bilson comeback you've been waiting for. The O.C. and Hart of Dixie favorite has joined the cast of Nashville as a series regular. This is Bilson's first regular TV gig since her CW series Hart of Dixie wrapped its four-season run in 2015.

Bilson and Empire veteran Kaitlin Doubleday have been brought on in the wake of Connie Britton's exit from the series.

"Music city, here I come #nashvillecmt," Bilson said in the Instagram post below.

Her former O.C. costar Chris Carmack, who also appears on Nashville, took to Twitter to welcome his pal. "Can't wait to work with Rachel again... it's been a while! ‘Welcome to Nashville....... darlin'!' he tweeted, referencing The O.C.'s famous line.