Zachary Levi loved Disney even before he started working for the Mouse House.
But now that he's officially employed by Disney, he has received some added perks such as unlimited trips to Disneyland with friends and family, so it would probably come as no surprise that he's made friends with some of the Disneyland employees. And thanks to those friendships, Levi has learned some shocking secrets about the park, specifically in regards to the food.
"The turkey legs at Disneyland, I've come to find out, are not actually turkey," the Tangled: Before Ever After star spilled on Conan Thursday. "They're emu legs. Shocker right? No I swear."
Host Conan O'Brien couldn't believe what he was hearing, so Levi continued to explain how he came to find out this surprising information.
"I have friends that have worked for Disneyland, and I was talking about how the turkey legs tasted more like ham than they tasted like turkey, which is already befuddling, and they said, 'Well, they're actually emu. Those are big, big old emu legs.' So if you've had a turkey leg at Disneyland, you've eaten an emu, folks."
Say what?! We're going to need some more explanation. Even the redheaded host couldn't wrap his mind about the information Levi was doling out. "This sounds like an urban myth," Conan said.
Emu information aside, Conan couldn't help but worry about Levi's future with Disney after doling out what could be classified information. "They're not going to be thrilled with you cracking the big case that is emu legs," Conan joked before imitating someone getting hit with a Taser.
"This is what I heard on very good authority from former employees of Disneyland," Levi said.
We may never know the truth.