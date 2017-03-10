What would Beauty and the Beast be without Céline Dion?

The songbird contributed the 1991 animated film's soundtrack, singing the pop version of the title track with Peabo Bryson. (Angela Lansbury recorded the film version). Bryson and Dion's duet won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, reaching No. 9 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

With the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast premiering March 17 (starring Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Dan Stevens and Emma Watson), veteran composer Alan Menken asked Dion to sing another original ballad. The song, "How Does a Moment Last Forever," plays over the end titles.