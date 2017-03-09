Hilary Duff is going big for her son's upcoming birthday party.
The Younger star has less than two weeks to go before her growing boy turns five years old. Lucky for Luca, mom already has a few special plans lined up to mark the occasion.
"We're doing a backyard party, which I haven't done since he was two. It's always so much work, but I'm really excited about it," she shared with E! News exclusively. "I think the Ghostbusters are showing up. It's going to be like a whole thing."
"We're doing hot dogs because Slimer eats hot dogs," Hilary continued. "His dad [Mike Comrie] is going to be on hot dog grilling duty. We're also going to have pizza and veggie and fruit trays."
Hilary, who is the new brand ambassador for Callie Collection Wines, still has one important task to perfect before the big day. The actress and singer needs to figure out what she's going to wear.
After dressing up as a Ghostbuster for Halloween "with the whole pack and all of it," Hilary is hoping to keep it a bit more simple. At the same time, Luca knows mom doesn't disappoint.
"I might try to find a vintage Ghostbusters tee," she joked to us while inside The Cabanas at La Sirena in New York City. "I should have a backup if he's not accepting that."
While Hilary is more than happy to share some aspects of her life with fans, there are some elements that she likes to keep a bit more private. At the same time, she totally acknowledges that being a familiar face in Hollywood can get a little complicated.
"I live in a weird town where people have lots of curiosity about my life and I try to just go about my day as best I can," she explained to E! News. "Every day brings something new."
"Obviously, [Luca] comes first," Hilary continued. "Thinking about his well-being and his happiness and his safety and everything in between. When you are a mom, that is so natural to you."
Happy early birthday, Luca.
