Breaking Down the Cost of Celebrity Wigs

Hollywood has always had a love affair with wigs.

With the ability to instantly transform a look, wigs are a celebrity staple. The technology has become so advanced, there are probably more wigs on the red carpet than you think (think: lace fronts). Some celebrities wear them discreetly, while others opt for bright colors and lengths that are much different than their own. One thing is for sure: The stigma of wearing a wig is gone. So, now we can tell you everything you ever wanted to know about behind Hollywood wigs, including why they can cost up to $8,000 a piece!

To get all of our questions answered, we talked to two celeb-loved wigmakers. Amy Gibson is the stylist that celebrities go to when they don't want the public to know that they're wearing wig. After her journey with Alopecia Areata (an immune disease that causes hair loss), she specializes in helping women that are losing their tresses. At the other end of the spectrum is Tokyo Stylez, the hair designer responsible Kylie Jenner's standout hair pieces. He's known for creating head-turning styles that have the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande making appointments.