Makeup is supposed to enhance natural beauty—but if it just so happens to hide imperfections at the same time, we ain't gonna fight it.

Thing is when you wipe off that makeup, acne, fine lines or uneven skin tone remains. Sometimes, those imperfections can even get worse—makeup can clog pores, breed bacteria, the works. Unfortunately, we can't all be like Jessica Alba and own a cosmetics line that promotes good-for-skin ingredients. We can, however, look for face makeup with beneficial skin-care properties.

Don't know where to start? We rounded up the best foundations for discoloration, blemishes, aging and beyond.