Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Makeup is supposed to enhance natural beauty—but if it just so happens to hide imperfections at the same time, we ain't gonna fight it.
Thing is when you wipe off that makeup, acne, fine lines or uneven skin tone remains. Sometimes, those imperfections can even get worse—makeup can clog pores, breed bacteria, the works. Unfortunately, we can't all be like Jessica Alba and own a cosmetics line that promotes good-for-skin ingredients. We can, however, look for face makeup with beneficial skin-care properties.
Don't know where to start? We rounded up the best foundations for discoloration, blemishes, aging and beyond.
This cream foundation is packed with antioxidants, like chamomile, calendula and vitamin E, which encourages skin renewal. Already have wrinkles? The jojoba oil helps combat the appearance of that. While Jessica may use this product for events, she prefers to use the brand's Everything Primer, which also plumps up fine lines and wrinkles, contains hyaluronic acid and mica and is just slightly pigmented, for everyday wear.
When it comes to fighting acne, we look for ingredients like salicylic acid, witch hazel or tea tree in our skin-care products, so why wouldn't we look for them in a foundation? Use this option sparingly; while it is full coverage, put too much on and you may feel too dry.
Consider this one of our favorites. On application, it feels like silk gliding across your face. It has a serum-like texture, which feels like the formula's antioxidant complex is really penetrating the skin. Did we mention this medium-coverage formula has been seen on celebs like Julianna Margulies?
Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Foundation Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, $65
Looking for a face tint with stellar SPF protection? Look no further than this option, which goes on more like sunscreen. You'll naturally want to use your hands to apply.
Color correct any discoloration with this multi-purpose product. It glides on like a serum and finishes like a powder.
Algenist Reveal Color Correcting Anti-Aging Serum Foundation SPF 15, $38
This brand is beloved by conscious beauty junkies like Emma Watson. This lightweight cover-up works as a foundation or concealer. For optimum results, use with other organic or more natural beauty products.
Looking for a sheer finish? This foundation glides on like serum for deep penetration. Feel those plant extracts, which help smooth and protect skin, sink deep into your dermis. And the pink algae extract in this baby hydrates and softens. You should know, though, that there is a slight scent to this product.
Clarins Skin Illusion Natural Radiance Foundation SPF 10, $44
If you're looking for full coverage, this baby goes on like paint. With this thick consistency, you're also getting antioxidant-rich rosehip oil, pomegranate and vitamin C in an anti-aging formula, as well as licorice root, aloe vera and shea butter to smooth out skin.
If it's good enough for The Weeknd (who's worn this at award shows), it's good enough for us. This lightweight tint is pricey—it has patent technology to promote cell turnover as you wear it. Surprisingly, it also has a matte finish, which makes this perfect for stage appearances as well grocery shopping trips. No shine here.
Can your foundation do that?