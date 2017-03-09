Inside Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's Famously Private World

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a couple. That's what we know—and we barely know that.

Their existence as human beings is verifiable, but their status as a couple of going on six years and the parents of two children is provable only via the sparest shreds of evidence, including a couple of birth certificates and a few spoken acknowledgements that have escaped from the actors' mouths while in a public setting.

Though Ryan and Eva started out as your average celebrity couple in that they didn't exactly invite attention, nor did they eschew it, but there were walks to grab coffee, some date nights and a trip to Disneyland, as well as two red carpet appearances—to date, the only water in the photographic well. They even did a Funny or Die video together very early on, in 2011.

But in hindsight, those red carpet photos probably wouldn't even exist if they hadn't both been in a movie that needed promoting, the dour 2012 drama The Place Beyond the Pines.