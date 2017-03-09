Moore's grandkids are also huge fans of Tangled and Rapunzel, and couldn't believe it when they realized Moore was actually the voice of their favorite Disney princess.

Eris Baker said, "it's so funny because she used to be my favorite princess, and to believe she was Tangled, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' It's really amazing!" And Faithe Herman, her other TV granddaughter's fourth birthday party was even Tangled-themed. "It was really cool and when I found out Mandy was Tangled I was really excited!"

And the kids seem to love Moore just as much as they love Rapunzel, with Lonnie gushing, "She's so sweet and I love her for what she really is."