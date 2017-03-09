Imagine if your favorite Disney princess was your mom.
That's the dream that came true for the young cast of This Is Us when they found out Mandy Moore, their TV mom and grandmother, was actually the voice of Rapunzel in Tangled, which is set to return as a TV series, Tangled: The Series, on Friday, March 24.
"I've loved Tangled ever since it came out," Lonnie Chavis (little Randall) told E! News a screening of the Disney Channel Original Movie, Tangled Before Ever After, with his on-screen brother Parker Bates (aka little Kevin) saying, "Rapunzel's my favorite princess and when I met Mandy, I was like, 'I think you're Rapunzel, right?!'"
Moore's grandkids are also huge fans of Tangled and Rapunzel, and couldn't believe it when they realized Moore was actually the voice of their favorite Disney princess.
Eris Baker said, "it's so funny because she used to be my favorite princess, and to believe she was Tangled, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' It's really amazing!" And Faithe Herman, her other TV granddaughter's fourth birthday party was even Tangled-themed. "It was really cool and when I found out Mandy was Tangled I was really excited!"
And the kids seem to love Moore just as much as they love Rapunzel, with Lonnie gushing, "She's so sweet and I love her for what she really is."
Also getting major love? Their TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia. "he really inspires me for me not to be shy and just let out I should really be," Lonnie said, while Parker said, "He would make a really good dad...he's really fatherly to all of us."
Lonnie even revealed they improv scenes together on set, and did an impression of his TV dad for us, as well an impression of Sterling K. Brown, the adult version of Randall. Yes, it's just as cute as you'd imagine.
To watch the adorableness go down, press play on the video above.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. Tangled Ever After premieres Friday, March 10, and Tangled: The Series premieres on March 24.
