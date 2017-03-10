"Oh my God!"

Celebs love stopping by the Cosmopolitan office! And on this Wednesday's episode we get a behind-the-scenes look at all of the stars that visit the magazine like Kylie Jenner and JoJo.

"Of all the magazines, Cosmo has the most friends," Joanna Coles says in this exclusive clip above. "We ask them, what are the trends in their business? What are they seeing in the music business? What are they seeing in movies and TV? So it's a great exchange of ideas."