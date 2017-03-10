"Oh my God!"
Celebs love stopping by the Cosmopolitan office! And on this Wednesday's episode we get a behind-the-scenes look at all of the stars that visit the magazine like Kylie Jenner and JoJo.
"Of all the magazines, Cosmo has the most friends," Joanna Coles says in this exclusive clip above. "We ask them, what are the trends in their business? What are they seeing in the music business? What are they seeing in movies and TV? So it's a great exchange of ideas."
The video shows Kylie hanging out at the office and we even see JoJo perform! Speaking of JoJo, she makes the staff completely freak out when she comes to visit.
"Oh my God, Steve, JoJo's on her way up!" James tells Steven. "My hands are shaking."
Take a look at the So Cosmo clip above to see how the staff reacts to all of the celebs who come to visit the office!
Watch a brand-new episode of So Cosmo Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!