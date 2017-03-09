The highly-anticipated This Is Us season finale airs this Tuesday!

As we all anxiously await the episode, one of the stars of the hit NBC series is dishing all about the finale. While promoting Tangled: The Series, Mandy Moore spilled secrets to E! News about what we can expect on Tuesday's episode.

We found out earlier this season that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) has passed away, but we've yet to learn how or why. This week's episode might've hinted at how Jack dies, but will we find out on the finale how he really passes away?