Is there any dance style that Shakira can't do? Probably not!
The Colombian beauty was on the set of the music video for "Deja Vu," her song with Prince Royce. Given that it's a bachata song, it needed some sexy bachata moves, and she's got them!
Shakira shared a clip on Instagram of herself dancing with a dance partner while on set. We've got to say, she nailed the steps!
"Practicing my bachata on the video set! Get ready for it…coming soon Deja Vu the video! @princeroyce," the 40-year-old singer captioned the post.
Royce recently told E! News, "I had always wanted to work with Shakira and I reached out to Sony's president. I sent her music for her to record for her album not even as a collab." He continued before adding, "I can only say that now that I know her, I admire her even more than before."
The 27-year-old singer explained that he felt that this particular track was the right fit for both of them to collaborate and he was surprised and excited when she quickly responded and said yes. "She is very professional, detail-oriented and really cares, so we worked very closely on 'Deja Vu,'" he said.
We can't wait for this video to premiere!