Is there any dance style that Shakira can't do? Probably not!

The Colombian beauty was on the set of the music video for "Deja Vu," her song with Prince Royce. Given that it's a bachata song, it needed some sexy bachata moves, and she's got them!

Shakira shared a clip on Instagram of herself dancing with a dance partner while on set. We've got to say, she nailed the steps!

"Practicing my bachata on the video set! Get ready for it…coming soon Deja Vu the video! @princeroyce," the 40-year-old singer captioned the post.