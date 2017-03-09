Beloved sister, devoted friend. Buffy Anne Summers saved the world a lot—and she made a hell of an impact on pop culture along the way.

It was March 10, 1997, when Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered as a mid-season replacement on The WB. Joss Whedon's first depiction of the chosen one—a 1992 movie starring Kristy Swanson—received a lukewarm reception from fans and critics alike, but this second attempt was hotter than the Hellmouth. With Sarah Michelle Gellar as the slayer, Buffy became one of the most badass, beloved TV characters of all time.

With the 20th anniversary of Buffy's premiere tomorrow, the show's legacy is alive and well, and we're happy to report that the Buffyverse didn't implode along with Sunnydale when the series finale aired in 2003. In 2007 Whedon collaborated with Dark Horse Comics to produce Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 8, which picked up right where the television series left off, to the delight of thirsty fans everywhere.