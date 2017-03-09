HBO
HBO
Best laid plans, right, HBO?
On Thursday, the cable network sent out a press release that the premiere date for the highly-anticipated seventh season of Game of Thrones would be revealed during a special live broadcast on the show's Facebook page. Once it began, fans learned that the information they'd come for was hidden inside the massive block of ice you see in the photo above. To melt it, they needed to type "FIRE" into the comments. To say that things didn't go smoothly would be an understatement.
After two pauses in the live feed (to brainstorm how the hell they'd get this ice to melt faster?), it wasn't until a full hour had passed—longer than the run time of a typical episode of GoT, mind you—that the folks running the show finally just let the fire blast the ice uninterrupted. The premiere date was revealed a full nine minutes later—July 16, 2017, if you didn't breathlessly watch like the rest of us—followed by a brief teaser teasing the only war that matters that's coming for everyone. You know, the one with the White Walkers.
For those who dedicated over an hour of their life to quite literally watch ice melt, the event came off as a bit of, well, a flop. Naturally, Twitter had a field day with HBO's odd bit of audience trolling. Here are a few of our favorite reactions.
Me: "I'm so over the #GameofThrones hype."— Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) March 9, 2017
Also me: Watches ice melt for the better part of an hour. pic.twitter.com/9VnZXIuscP
Here's the sad thing ? watching ice melt was more interesting than the actual television show I was watching beforehand. #GameofThrones— Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) March 9, 2017
The Winds of Winter will come out before this ice melts. #GameOfThrones— Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) March 9, 2017
Waiting for the ice block melt #GOTs7 pic.twitter.com/m36Jlktl8H— Wayner Rodrigues (@Wayner_20) March 9, 2017
Whoever is in charge of the @GameofThrones S7 premier date reveal is getting a visit from Septa Unella. @HBO @WiCnet @CulturessFS #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/K3nZPwUmQu— I. A. Melton ?? (@ijamelton) March 9, 2017
Welcome to 2017, where over 100,000 people are watching a live stream of ice melting to reveal the premiere date for #GoTS7 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/d6MmMMjRGt— Allyson Punderland (@ReallyAlly) March 9, 2017
If you need to start a conversation about Game of Thrones, today's events are a good ice breaker— Radio Westeros (@RadioWesteros) March 9, 2017
?The ?Game of Thrones? Ice Is Made Of Tears Shed During ?This Is Us??— Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) March 9, 2017
@ game of thrones pic.twitter.com/jEOAYbpSvR— lauren (@sansastcrk) March 9, 2017
Last week at HBO HQ:— Todd VanDerWerff (@tvoti) March 9, 2017
?Fire melts ice, right??
?I dunno. Probably. Worth a shot."
QUICK, TYPE "FIRE" IN THE COMMENTS TO RELEASE LENA HEADEY FROM HER ICE PRISON pic.twitter.com/QhaoiB492f— Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) March 9, 2017
What did you think about HBO's ice block stunt? Sound off in the comments below!
Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 on HBO.