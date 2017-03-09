The morning of Oct. 3—when armed robbers broke into Kim Kardashian West's apartment in Paris, tied her up and stole $11 million dollars' worth of jewelry—marked the end of an era for the E! star. But that fateful morning also heralded the beginning of a new chapter for Kim.

Famous for her nearly minute-by-minute Snapchat and Instagram updates for her fans, the crime would prompt Kim to question her usual social media habits and virtually every other aspect of her public life and how it affected her safety and the safety of her family. She knew something would have to change.

But before she could even think about a comeback, Kim had to heal.