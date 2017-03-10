1. Warner Bros. really wanted the show to be called Slayer. Whedon refused. (In Whedon We Trust!)

2. In the unaired pilot, Willow was played by Riff Regan before Alyson Hannigan took over. The 25-minute pilot presentation is basically the bane of Whedon's professional life, as he said it "sucks on ass" in an interview with IGN.

3. Other actresses who auditioned for Buffy included Katie Holmes, Selma Blair and Charisma Carpenter, who went on to play Cordelia…which was the original role SMG auditioned for.

4. Ryan Reynolds could've played Xander…but turned the role down. And clearly was never heard from again.