Historically, Buffy Summers hasn't had the best luck with birthdays. If you think about it, they've pretty much all been straight from the pit of hell (no surprise when you're living on the Hellmouth in good old Sunnydale, California).
But today, all of that changes. Today, Buffy slays 20 years. Happy Buffy-versary!
On March 10, 1997, the first two episodes of the iconic teen supernatural drama aired, putting The WB on the map and making instant stars out of adorable, butt-kicking Sarah Michelle Gellar, the lovable Alyson Hannigan, and broody sensitive guy David Boreanaz. Buffy premiered as a mid-season replacement for the short-lived soap opera Savannah, only to outshine basically everything else that has ever happened. Ever.
Since then, TV has pretty much been divided into pre-Buffy, Buffy, and post-Buffy, and with a renewed interest in the show now that it's streaming on Netflix, today's anniversary is a huge deal. Fox even revealed that they have big plans to roll out plenty of new merchandise to coincide with the celebrations and nostalgic Buffy-binging we're sure to be doing this weekend.
After years redefining our meaning of angels and demons (emphasis on the Angel) and fueling such diehard debates as Angel vs. Spike, we don't think we're exaggerating when we say that the world would not be the same without Buffy, Angel, Spike, and the lovable Scoobies.
So, what have the stars of the hit show been up to since their days of vampire slaying? Click through the gallery to find out! We check in on the Scooby Gang and more of our favorite Buffy characters with Sunnydale High School Class of ‘99 pride – to the apocalypse and then some.