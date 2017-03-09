It's been a year of goodbyes for Paul Wesley.

E! News has exclusively learned that Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have split after nearly four years of dating. Wesley, 34, and Tonkin, 27, met on the set of The CW's The Vampire Diaries in 2012, and the actors began dating the following summer. Tonkin had a recurring role as Hayley Marshall in the show's fourth season before her character joined The Originals spinoff in 2013.

Wesley and Tonkin were last seen in public together on Dec. 20, 2016, five days before they celebrated Christmas in her native Sydney, Australia. The actors, who often shared PDA photos on their respective Instagram accounts, stopped sharing images of each other around that time.

"They are still good friends," a source tells E! News. "The relationship just ran its course."