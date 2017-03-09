Biggie was survived by Evans and their baby son Christopher Jordan "CJ" Wallace, who is now 20. Two months after the rapper's death, she, Diddy and 112 released "I'll Be Missing You," which samples The Police's "Every Breath You Take," in his memory.

"Aside from the criminal case itself, I don't think that's so much as something to heal from," Evans said on The Breakfast Club radio show Thursday. "He's not here, so that's never going to change. The criminal case is something separate. I wouldn't say we have closure. We just decided not to continue paying money to make them admit that they know what happened, basically. No, I mean, there's no closure in that sense but we just have to move on and live with the great memories of Big that we have. That's really all we've been able to do."

"To be honest, it doesn't mean anything different 20 years later than it did five years ago, seven years ago...I wouldn't say it feels different though. I still feel like there's a huge part of my life that's gone. But the great thing about the person Big was is that 20 years later me, Cease, Nino, we all still laugh at the very same stuff. It's still just as funny and I don't know, it was just something about Big that everybody who got a chance to know him still feels the same way. It's always gonna always feel like he's still here."

She also recalled how Biggie felt about his rivalry with West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur, who was killed in a drive-by shooting six months before him.

"I always got the impression that Big was really hurt that he would be manipulated to feel that way about him," she said. "I think it was a manipulation only based on what Big always told me about him and Pac's friendship."