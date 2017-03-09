Hollywood's princess is about to ring in her first year of motherhood.

Just a few weeks away from her son's first birthday, Anne Hathaway has shared the first photo of little Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. The Oscar winner snapped a shot of her baby boy from the back of his head as he propped himself up on an ottoman in front of a computer and watched his famous mom speak at the United Nations in support of paid parental leave.

"JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday #forourboys #forourgirls #forthefuture #loveislove #parentsareparents #paidparental #iwd #ppl @unwomen," Hathaway captioned the photo on Instagram.

When she's not delivering an Oscar-worthy speech at the United Nations or shooting for the all-female Ocean's Eight, the 34-year-old new mom is enjoying every day life at home in Los Angeles with her husband of nearly five years, Adam Shulman, their baby and their dogs.