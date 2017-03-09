The broadcast ended a second time and when it returned Nikolaj Coster-Waldau encouraged some more comments.The entire thing lasted more than an hour. After the date was revealed, Liam Cunningham appeared and said, "I can personally assure you it will be worth the wait."

One thing we know for sure about the eight-episode seventh season? It's going to blow our minds because even the cast couldn't deal with the craziness going down in Westeros when they read the scripts.

After she read the scripts for the upcoming season she took to Twitter. "Just finished reading season 7," Maisie Williams tweeted. "S—t gets REAL…I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."

Fear the winter, y'all.