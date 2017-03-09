On Wednesday, pregnant Amal Clooney wore pink too.

The 39-year-old human rights attorney, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney, 55, sported not one but two stylish maternity looks that day—International Women's Day.

While attending the "Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh to Justice" event at the United Nations headquarters that afternoon, she wore a dark gray pencil skirt, short cropped blazer and gray and black striped pumps. Later that evening, she was spotted out in New York City wearing a blush pink velvet brick-patterned knee-length dress and knee-length salmon pink coat from the Bottega Veneta Cruise 2017 collection and black patent leather pointed pumps.

"She was in good spirits," a source told E! News exclusively. "Was polite with everyone and had a smile other face. She took some time after the U.N. event and before she went out again."