Michael Bublé Withdraws From Hosting 2017 Juno Awards Amid Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Michael Bublé is continuing to focus on his son, Noah Bublé, as he continues to battle cancer.

The "I Believe in You" crooner has withdrawn from hosting the 2017 Juno Awards next month. Russell Peters and Bryan Adams are set to replace the musician, who will be caring for Noah. Bublé has been canceling all of his appearances since his son's diagnosis, most recently backing out of hosting the Brit Awards. The 41-year-old singer also pulled out of performing at the BBC Music Awards in December.

Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, announced their son's diagnosis on Facebook in early November.

"We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the United States. We've always talked a lot about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children," Bublé and Lopilato wrote. "Luisana and I are going to spend all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, by suspending our professional activities for now."

The couple asked for fans to pray for Noah.

"During this difficult time, we ask that you pray for him and please respect our privacy," the statement continued. "We have a long road ahead of us and we hope that with the support of our family, friends, fans around the world and our faith in God, we can win this battle."

