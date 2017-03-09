Michael Bublé is continuing to focus on his son, Noah Bublé, as he continues to battle cancer.

The "I Believe in You" crooner has withdrawn from hosting the 2017 Juno Awards next month. Russell Peters and Bryan Adams are set to replace the musician, who will be caring for Noah. Bublé has been canceling all of his appearances since his son's diagnosis, most recently backing out of hosting the Brit Awards. The 41-year-old singer also pulled out of performing at the BBC Music Awards in December.

Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, announced their son's diagnosis on Facebook in early November.