Into every generation a defining show is born. This happened on March 10, 1997 when Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered. Yep, Buffy's 20 years old. Joss Whedon's little series that could starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular slayer and amassed legions of fans during its seven-season run—and that fanbase is still growing thanks to streaming, reruns and comic books. The show's impact isn't lost on the fans, nor on the people behind the fan-favorite series.

Gellar took to Instagram to pay tribute to Buffy Summers and the series on the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere.

"20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your TV screens for the first time. It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually a midseason time slot on a little known network," Gellar wrote.