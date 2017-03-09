Even though Rachel Lindsay has been named the next star of The Bachelorette, January Jones is hoping to secure a spot on the show down the line.
During an appearance on The Late Late Show Wednesday, Jones confessed one of her favorite pastimes is watching reality TV, specifically The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchises.
"I'm grooming myself for [The Bachelorette] now. I asked my publicist," Jones confessed. "I'll have a couple of glasses of wine and Ben [Higgins] gets kicked off, and I'm like, 'Oh I'm gonna be the next Bachelorette and get that guy.' And then she says I would ruin my career. I get shot down. That's my dream."
Shocked, host James Corden asked the Last Man on Earth actress if she would want Higgins to call her if he could. "Maybe," she said as she used her hand to signal a phone call.
Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson, who appeared on the late-night show alongside Jones, couldn't believe what was happening. But to his surprise—and everyone else's—Jones made another surprising admission: "[Higgins] isn't even my favorite."
"Nick [Viall]'s pretty cute," Jones said, blushing. If you watched, Viall, Jones is awaiting your phone call!
Jackson couldn't understand the Bachelorette phenomenon, but he did admit to watching some reality TV. "I used to watch Flavor of Love," Jackson confessed. "For the Love of Ray J."
Jones admitted she didn't think anyone watched those shows, and it turned out the Kong: Skull Island star knew a little more about them than he initially indicated.
"[Flavor of Love] was on a couple of seasons," Jackson said. "It was a lot longer than I Love New York. It's a shame that I even know those shows existed."
