Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling—that someone else should have won Album of the Year.

The Grammy winner didn't bite his tongue when he took to Twitter to praise Calvin Harris' new track with Frank Ocean and Migos.

"While I'm at it...Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE. #NotFakeNews," he tweeted late Wednesday.

As a refresher, Adele took home the Grammy Award this year for 25, beating out Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Drake and Sturgill Simpson.