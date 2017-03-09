"It would just make the fans so freaking happy. There's a part of me that wants to satisfy that itch, but I don't know if there are stories that could be told," Charisma Carpenter, Cordelia on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're not in high school anymore. Most of us are in our 40s. It would have to be something like a Desperate Housewives meets vampires. And to do anything without Joss would ruin everything. I would absolutely do it if Joss was involved and it was an original idea."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended with Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) giving potential slayers around the world the power they were destined to inherit should the slayer in waiting before them fall. Buffy and Faith (Eliza Dushku) weren't the only empowered vampire slayers anymore, there was an army of slayers to take on the world's evils.