So you're throwing a viewing party for The Bachelor. Snacks? Check. The Bachelor Bingo? Check? Red wine fountain? Check. The Bachelor? Ummm...

Brie Larson, 27, has been hosting The Bachelor viewing parties for her friends at her Los Angeles home for a while. The actress, who won an Oscar last year for Room and has become used to meeting famous celebs, was rendered star-struck last month when she came face-to-face with a surprise party guest: the current star of The Bachelor, Nick Viall, 36. He had found out about the bashes through a friend of a friend.

Rendered speechless, the actress resorted to sneaking in several photos of Viall throughout the evening.

"I got freaked out and star-stuck," Larson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday. "The day before, I was like hugging Meryl Streep and I was like, 'This is fine,' But then Nick showed up at my house."